EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 12 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of January 31, 2020 the country’s external reserves hit USD 29.3 bln that is 1.2% or KZT 352 mln more against the last month, the National Bank’s press service reports.

    However, assets in freely convertible currency decreased by KZT 415 mln to settle at KZT 9.67 bln. Gold assets increased by KZT 768 mln up to KZT 19.64 bln due to a gold price surge by 4% and priority purchase right.

    Foreign exchange reserves also reduced due to redemption of the national debt and decrease of balance of the second-tier banks’ foreign currency accounts at the National Bank.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!