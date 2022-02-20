EN
    14:12, 20 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's female skiers vied in mass start free at Beijing 2022

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstanis competed in the Cross-Country Skiing Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Angelina Shuryga finished 42nd with a time of 1:36:29.6 in the Women's 30km Mass Start Free at the Beijing Olympics 2022. Her compatriots Nadezhda Stepashkina clocked the distance in 1:39:38.8 finishing 49th and Irina Bykova was 54th with a time of 1:42:42.

    Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the women's 30-kilometer mass start, her third gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. American Jessie Diggins settled for silver and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen won bronze.




    Kazakhstan Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games Top Story
