NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The women’s wrestling team of Kazakhstan is to take part in the international tournament Ziółkowski Memorial in Poland, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The team includes Valentina Islamova (50kg), Diana Kayumova (59kg), Aina Temirtasova (65kg), Zhamila Bakbergenova (72kg), and Elvira Syzdykova (76kg).

The tournament is set to take place on June 8-12.