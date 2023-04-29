Kazakhstan’s Fidossova becomes Asian para judo champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para judoka Dayana Fidossova grabbed the Asian champion title at the Asian Judo Championships in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Para Judo Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Fidossova defeated all four opponents in the Women’s 57kg weight category for visually impaired athletes.

The event is underway at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Wrestling in Astana. It will run through April 30.