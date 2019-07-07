Kazakhstan's film awarded Eurasia Film Festival Grand Prix

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During the whole week the capital city of Kazakhstan played a host to the XV International Eurasia Film Festival bringing together artists, film directors and producers from around the world.

Kazakhstan's Assanali Ashimov, popular Turkish artist Burak Özçivit, Russia's Dmitry Duzhev, Anton Makarskiy, Nataliya Antonova, heads of the world's largest film festivals, famous experts and critics, Hollywood stars attended the event.



The festival awards ceremony was held at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall.



Non-competition programme NETPAC Choice award went to Russia's Dylda feature film by Kantemir Balagov.



Grand prix for the best short film was awarded to Bright Days, China.



Kazakhstan's Personal Development Training directed by Farkhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix of the VX Eurasian Film Festival.



