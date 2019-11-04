EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 04 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s film awarded Grand Prix in Moscow

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The solemn awarding ceremony of the Moscow Premiere international film festival took place on November 3.

    Reka (The River) directed by Kazakhstani film director Emir Baigazin by the decision of the jury won the Grand Prix of the film festival, the official website of Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

    The festival run from October 29 through November 3 bringing together cinematographers from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia, etc.

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!