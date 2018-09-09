Kazakhstan's film director awarded at Venice Film Festival's Horizons

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Emir Baigazin awarded the Best Film Director prize at the Horizons Competition of the 75th Venice Film Festival, with his movie The River, the festival's official website reads.

The Horizons Competition is an international competition for films at the forefront of the new aesthetic and expressive movements in movies from all around the world. 19 films vied for the top honors in the Horizons.