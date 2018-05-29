Kazakhstan's film Once at the orphanage awarded grand-prix in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's film Odnazhdy v detskom dome (Once at the Orphanage) by Tanaris Production Film Company on demand of Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry has won the grand-prix at the Svet Miru (Light to the World) International Film Festival held in Russia.

The film is the teamwork of directors Serik Abishev and Ruslan Magomadov.



The world premiere of the film took place at the 64th edition of the Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany. In 2016 young actor Amangeldy Kussainov was awarded The best child lead role prize at KinoMalyShok International Film Festival.



The film is about a criminal who was has been arrested and is travelling from Korea to Europe with a police escort. But as chances would have it, the flight was forced to land in a little town of Kazakhstan. Despite his many attempts to run away, the main character many years later once again returns to the orphanage.