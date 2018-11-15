Kazakhstan's film wins 3 awards at once at Genre Celebration 2018 in LA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Lift film by Nurtas Adambay has won three awards at the annual international film festival Genre Celebration 2018 in Los Angeles, Kazinform reports quoting the film director.

It won The Best Drama Feature, The Best Cinematography and The Best Director awards.



"We may also win The Best Editing award. Our Taraz film has also won the festival top honors two years ago. Besides, the festival organizers offered their help to sell/promote our films on Amazon, for they are confident, that our film will fetch the audience in the U.S. My congratulations to all involved in our film!" Nurtas Adambay's Facebook account reads.