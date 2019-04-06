Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Interior Minister appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan signed the order to appoint Marat Kozhayev as First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By orders of the Head of State: Marat Kozhayev has been appointed as First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Makhambet Abissatov has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

In accordance with the Head of State's order, Zhanat Suleimenov was relieved of his post as First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs due to a transfer to another appointment.

Marat Kozhayev was born in 1964. He graduated from Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1989 and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2001.

He rose through the ranks from a policeman at a temporary detention facility in Almaty region to Head of Internal Affairs Department of Pavlodar region. Since December 2017, Kozhayev has headed the Nur-Sultan Police Department.



He has been awarded the title of Honored Law-Enforcement Official, the Order of Aibyn (the Order of Valor), medals "For Honorable Service in Internal Affairs Bodies", "Veteran of Internal Affairs Bodies", "20 Years to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan."