Kazakhstan’s First President Day celebrated in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was celebrated in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, Kazinform news agency reported with the reference to the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

According to the statement, on November 30 the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkey jointly with the Association of Economic Cooperation of Eurasian States «EcoEurasia» organized a conference entitled «The Role of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening cooperation of the Turkic-speaking states».

The conference was attended by members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, senior officials, intellectuals, honorary professors of leading universities of the country, scientists and experts, representatives of the Kazakh media and the Kazakh diaspora.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Abzal Saparbekuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkey, noted the important economic and social reforms and the international political initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He said that the name of the First President for Kazakhstanis is associated with such phrases as «our state», «our Motherland» and «our Fatherland».

Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly emphasized that Nursultan Nazarbayev was born in an elementary family. He began to actively participate in public life from an early age and was always partial to the fate of his people.

Under the leadership of the founder of Kazakhstan statehood our country has become one of the 50 most developed countries of the world; the poverty level decreased by 20 times while the country's GDP grew ninefold.

«Under the Soviet regime Kazakhstan was a state with an agrarian economy. At present our country is the industrial country and is one of the most advanced economies within the post-Soviet space ensuring the economic, political and social stability in the region», said Mr. Saparbekuly.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of the initiatives of Elbasy aimed at strengthening cooperation within the Turkic world.

Professor Hasan Ali Karasar, rector of the Cappadocia University, outlined that the entire world community has witnessed Kazakhstan’s achievements reached in the time of the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Professor Karasar talked about the tragic pages of the history of the Kazakh people, when a huge number of people died from starvation and another part was forced to leave their homeland. The speaker emphasized that thanks to the heroism of the Kazakh people our country has become the pride of the entire Turkic world. A. Karasar also noted that Nazarbayev managed to lead his people forward and made a great contribution to ensuring global security and Turkic integration.

The event’s attendees emphasized that it was N. Nazarbayev who put forward the idea of ​​creating the Turkic Council which has become the main mechanism for comprehensive cooperation. In this context, they supported awarding Elbasy the title of Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council.

The participants agreed that Kazakhstan left the most difficult years behind and, under the leadership of N. Nazarbayev, took a worthy place on the world stage.

The attendees stressed that the Turkish President Recep Erdogan considers N. Nazarbayev as Aksakal (the word «Aksakal» refers to the male elders, the old and wise of the community) of the Turkic world.

The participants expressed the opinion that the success of Kazakhstan is an achievement of the entire Turkic world.

The event also carried out the sessions titled «The role of Nazarbayev in the development of Asia» and «Returning to cultural origins and Nazarbayev.»

In addition in the framework of the conference Serdar Yylmaz, a professor at the Mugla Sitki Kochman University, spoke about his recently published book entitled «Nazarbayev’s Kazakhstan».