Kazakhstan’s First Vice-Minister of Finance appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Sholpankulov has been appointed as the First Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz

Berik Sholpankulov was born in Almaty region in 1976. In 1996, he graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University with a degree in Economics and Accountancy.



He rose through the ranks from Treasurer at the Cash Assets and Public Debt Department of the Treasury under the Finance Ministry (1996) to Deputy Minister of Defense (2014-2016). Since 2016, Sholpankulov served as Vice Minister of Finance.