Kazakhstan's five regions to brace for storms
In the afternoon of June 13, Akmola region is to expect rains in much of its territory, while an occasional thunderstorm is also anticipated. A storm, hail, as well as southerly winds veering north-west later at 15-20 m/s are to batter the region at daytime. Locally a fire hazard will persist.
Kokshetau city is slated for a thunderstorm. Chances of hail will be high on June 13. Southerly winds, then veering north-west with gusts of 15-18 m/s, are expected.
A 35-39 degree Celsius heat wave will persist in Atyrau region, with a 5-level fire danger.
Atyrau city is to experience a heat of as high as 37-39 degree Celsius.
Kostanay region is about to be hit by occasional thunderstorm and hail. Southwesterly winds veering north later are to roll through the region with local gusts at 15-20 m/s at daytime and night. The south of the region is to experience a 35 degree Celsius heat in the afternoon.
Kyzylorda region is slated for a scorching heat of 40 degree Celsius, easterly-southeasterly winds at 15-20 m/s.
A 41 degree Celsius heat wave is expected in the southern part of Mangistau region.
Kostanay city is to be hit by a thunderstorm on June 13, southwesterly winds, then veering north at 15-20 m/s, are forecast. Storm probability is 85-100%.