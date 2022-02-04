Kazakhstan’s flag bearers stun in unique, empowering costumes at 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s flag bearers speed skater Yekaterina Aydova and short track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev have posed in historical costumes decorated with Kazakh classical ornaments at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani designer Violetta Ivanova who developed costumes for our flag bearers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics once again stunned with incredible ideas used in Yekaterina and Abzal’s outfits.

The designer and her team used classical ‘qoshqar muiiz’ ornament to decorate Yekaterina and Abzal’s costumes for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. They teamed up with the experts of the State Museum of Arts named after Abilkhan Kasteyev to develop the intricate design of the costumes.

In Violetta’s words, the costumes of flag bearers should embody the traditions and culture of their country. Violetta Ivanova expressed confidence that the national ornaments she used in the costumes demonstrate the free spirit of the Kazakh people, our rich history transmitted from generation to generation. She stressed that the sun is located in the center of her designs as it gives powerful energy to the athletes and inspires them to win.

Violetta Ivanova added that it was more difficult to create the uniform for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games because she had to take into account weather conditions during the event.

Abzal Azhgaliyev noted that both athletes were happy with their costumes as they turned out to be unique and empowering.

For her part, Yekaterina Aydova thanked everyone who worked on her costume adding she couldn’t have imagined a better way to represent Kazakhstan at such high level.

It was revealed that the designer and her team spent three months working on the costumes of Kazakhstan’s flag bearers. All ornaments and decorations were handmade.

Recall that 34 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.