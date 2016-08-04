EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    02:00, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's flag hoisted in Rio de Janeiro (VIDEO)

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The flag of Kazakhstan has been hoisted in the capital of XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbay reports.

    104 athletes left for Rio to defend the honour of our country.

    Recall that the Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from August 5 to 21.

    These will be the first Olympic Games to be held in South America, the second ones in Latin America since1968 and the first ones to be held in the Southern Hemisphere. A record number of countries (207) including Kosovo and South Sudan are participating in the  Games with a record set of medals (306) to be played out.





     

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!