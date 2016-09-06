EN
    10:30, 06 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s flag hoisted in Rio Olympic Village

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's flag has been hoisted in Rio Olympic Village. As is known, Summer Paralympic Games will start tomorrow here, President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev informed via his Instagram account.

    Recall that Kazakhstan won 10 quotas for the 2016 Paralympic Games. Last week, the team won one more license, due to Russia’s disqualification. Thus, 11 athletes will defend the honour of Kazakhstan at the Games.

