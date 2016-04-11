Kazakhstan's foreign debt decreased by $4 bln, NB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The external debt of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to $153.5 billion as of December 31, 2015. Over the year it has decreased by almost US $ 4 billion (2.5%), the press service of the National Bank informs.

7.9% or $12.2 billion of the debt accounts for the public sector, including the "Public services" and "The Central Bank" (National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan).



5.2% $ 8 billion of the external debt accounts for the (including second-tier banks and JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan"), 33.5% or $ 51.5 billion - debt of other sectors (unrelated to direct investment), the remaining 53.3% or $81.8 billion - intercompany debt of other sectors (including non-bank financial corporations, non-financial corporations, private households and non-profit institutions serving households).



In 2015 the external debt of the Government (public services) increased by $4 billion while the external debt of banks and total foreign liabilities of other sectors (including intercompany debt) decreased by $2.1 billion and $5,7 billion.



The ratio of the external debt to GDP amounted 83.0% compared to 72.4% as of December 31, 2014,.