Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry hosted delegation of Romanian parliamentarians from OSCE PA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the members of Romanian Parliament Ilie Dan Barna, Costel Neculai Dunava and Florin-Alexandru Alexe, who came to Kazakhstan as a part of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's observation mission, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the observers were briefed on the main stages of the ongoing electoral campaign for the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, scheduled for 19 March 2023.

The parties have also discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political and economic spheres. They noted the consistent and progressive development of Kazakh-Romanian relations and reaffirmed their interest in building up the momentum of economic cooperation between the countries.

The Romanian MP's praised our country’s political, economic and democratic achievements, they also reiterated Bucharest's great interest in extending and consolidating mutually advantageous cooperation with Kazakhstan across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties stated that the Kazakh-Romanian relations have a stable and consistent dynamics of development across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction and agreed to continue the regular dialogue on all issues of mutual interest.

The OSCE PA mission has officially commenced observation of the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan from 17 March.