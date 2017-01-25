EN
    14:37, 25 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's foreign policy gets 2017 off to a good start - expert

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani political expert Dossym Satpayev has commented on the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement held in Astana on January 23-24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Satpayev stressed that Kazakhstan's foreign policy got the new year off to a good start by hosting the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement that will benefit our country. "The meeting will give Kazakhstan the status of an important player in the post-Soviet space and perhaps strengthen its image of a neutral mediator in the settlement of various issues," he told Kazinform correspondent.

    The political expert emphasized that Kazakhstan tries to gain a reputation of the main mediator in the post-Soviet space, the one that can facilitate settlement of various conflict situations. In his words, Kazakhstan's foreign policy is associated with the Head of State.

    "Foreign policy of our country is formally implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in fact shaped up by the Head of State. The President's personal vision of what place Kazakhstan should occupy in the system of international relations and what policy should be pursued by the country is reflected in our open foreign policy," he said.

    Dossym Satpayev added that Kazakhstan stands out in that respect in the post-Soviet space.

    "The country constantly participates in many international events and is a member of many regional structures of various levels. Kazakhstan constantly puts forward initiatives in the sphere of global regional policy and nuclear disarmament," he noted.

