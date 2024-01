ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January 2018, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to USD 6.55 billion, which is 24.8% higher than in the same month last year, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the accounting period, the exports from Kazakhstan totaled $4.07 billion (25 pct more than in January last year), whereas the imports reached nearly $2.48 billion (+24.6 pct).