    20:26, 13 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade reached $28.6B in Jan-Apr 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Amounting to $28,659.8 million in January-April 2019, the value of foreign trade of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.1% year-on-year, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the reporting period, the value of Kazakhstan's exports and imports reached $18,500.8 million (- 1.2% YOY) and $10,159 million (+2%YOY), respectively.

    Economy Statistics
