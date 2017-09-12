EN
    16:28, 12 September 2017

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade reaches $42.9bn in Jan-Jul 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-July 2017, the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan has equaled $42,901.4 million, which is 29.2% higher than in the same period last year, Kazinform reports with reference to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    For the reporting period, the exports have risen to $26,939.1 million, or by 35.3%, while the imported amount has increased 20.1% up to $15,962.3 million.

    Economy
