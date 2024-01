ASTANA. KAZINFORM In money terms, the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan amounted to $62.7 billion in January-October 2017, which is 25.6% higher than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In the reporting period, the exports and imports equaled to $38,488.9 million (+32.5%) and $23,618.3 million (+15.8%) respectively.