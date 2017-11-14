EN
    12:15, 14 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover grows by ¼ in Jan-Sep 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-September 2017, the foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan totaled $55.4 billion, or 25.7% more than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    In the reporting period, the volume of exports amounted to $34,460.7 million (increased by 31.4%), whereas the imports reached $20,961.1 million (+ 17.2%).

