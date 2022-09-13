EN
    11:07, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $74.3bln in Jan-Jul 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-July 2022, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover rose by 36.% and reached $74.3bln. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

    Meanwhile, exports increased by 52.9% and made $48.9bln. The export of processed goods grew by 35.7% and made $14.3bln. The volume of imports is reported at $25.3bln.

    As the Minister noted, positive trade surplus made $23.6bln. Positive dynamics is observed in processing industry, where the volume of production grew by 4.8% in January-August.

    «Growth is observed in 16 regions. The leaders are East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions, as well as Almaty city,» Alibek Kuantyrov added.



