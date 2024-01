ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in January-September 2018 made $68,1 billion in money terms that is 21.9% higher against the same period in 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

The volume of export in the given period reached $44,46 billion (+ 28.4%) and the volume of import made $23,78 billion (+11.3)