Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover up 20.1% H1 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan made USD 51,944,4 million for the first six months of 2018 that is 20.1% more as compared to the same period of 2017, the Kazakh National Economy‘s Statistics Committee reports.

The country's export made USD 35,005,6 million in the period under review that is 26% more as compared to the January-July, 2017, and the volume of import hit USD 17,938,8 million that is 10.3% more against the first half of the previous year.