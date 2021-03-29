EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee names new Deputy Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As a result of the competition Yerlan Kutpanbayev has been named the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan by the order of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kutpanbayev previously held the post of Deputy Head of Akmola region’s Territorial Forestry and Wildlife Inspectorate of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife.

    Born on January 24, 1980, he graduated from the West Kazakh State Agricultural University, majoring in forestry engineering. He began his career in the forestry and wildlife field in 2002.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Nature Environment Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!