Kazakhstan's future depends on youth - Nazarbayev at NU Graduation Ceremony 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his thoughts on the quality of education at Nazarbayev University and in Kazakhstan in general, Kazinform reports.

"I proclaimed the year 2019 as the Year of Youth. The youth is the key factor of the competitiveness of our country in the modern world. Kazakhstan's future largely depends on your knowledge, patriotism, and energy. We go to great lengths so that you could unlock your potential. Since the dawn of independence I have been paying utmost attention to the development of human potential and ensuring accessibility of decent higher education. Despite the fact that there was not enough money for pensions and salaries I launched the Bolashak scholarship scheme in the early days of independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the NU Graduation Ceremony 2019.



According to First President Nazarbayev, the Bolashak scholarship allowed over 13,000 Kazakhstani students pursue their studies at the world's best universities.







The Leader of the Nation also pointed out that knowledge is the only factor that matters when students enroll into Nazarbayev University.



"In order to enroll into this university, I also created a network of intellectual schools in all regions of Kazakhstan. Children from the most distant villages of the country go through rigorous selection process to get a place at the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and then enter our university and other tertiary institutions," said Nazarbayev, adding that Nazarbayev University had become a brand of Kazakhstan.