EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Galim Shagatay TKOs Russian boxer in 74 seconds

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 21-year-old undefeated Galim Shagatay (2-0) of Kazakhstan beat local boxer Dmitry Rakhmanov (0-1) in Moscow, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The referee stopped the contest after the Kazakh fighter boxed his opponent into a corner. It took Shagatay only 74 seconds to win by technical knockout.

    It has been Galim Shagatay’s third pro win. The Kazakh boxer defeated his compatriot Bekzat Tampiyev in Aktobe in February and Vladislav Yakovlev in Moscow in June.



    Tags:
    Russia Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!