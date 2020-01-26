EN
    Kazakhstan’s Galysheva 2nd at FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls in Canada

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan came in second at the FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup tour in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada, Kazinform reports.

    She finished the competition with a score of 80.99.

    French Perrine Laffont claimed the top spot with a score of 82.14 points.

    Anastasia Smirnova of Russia rounded out the top three of the podium with 80.18 points.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan in the women’s event Ayaulym Amrenova finished 28th.

    As for men, Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd came in 11th and 24th, respectively.




