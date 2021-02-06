Kazakhstan’s Galysheva 4th at FIS World Cup Dual Moguls

DEER VALLEY. KAZINFORM – Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan finished 4th in the Women’s Dual Moguls event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For her performance Galysheva earned 500 FIS points and 50 cup points, which, unfortunately, were not enough to get on the podium.

American skiers Kai Owens, Hannah Soar, and Tess Johnson swept the podium, finishing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively.

As for Men’s Dual Moguls event, Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd earned 180 FIS points and 18 Cup points landing the 14th place.