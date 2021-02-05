Kazakhstan’s Galysheva in top 5 at FIS World Cup in Deer Valley

DEER VALLEY. KAZINFORM – Bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympic Games Yuliya Galysheva finished 5th at the Women’s Moguls event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, U.S., Kazinform reports.

According to the official website of the organizers, Galysheva earned 77.31 points which landed her the fifth position in the overall standing.

French Perrine Laffont won the event scoring 83.23 points. Japanese Anri Kawamura and Kisara Sumiyoshi got 80.94 and 79.55 points, repsetively, taking the second and the third place on the podium. American Kai Owens finished fourth with 77.35 points.

As for Men’s Moguls event, Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd finished 6th, while another representative of Kazakhstan Pavel Kolmakov was ranked 9th.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury claimed gold scoring 88.10 points for his performance. Coming in second was Benjamin Cavet of France. Aussie Matt Graham settled for bronze.