    16:58, 06 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Galysheva reaches Women’s Moguls Final 1 in Beijing

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva finished 9th in the Women’s Moguls Qualification event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    By finishing 9 th and earning 69.21 points Yuliya booked her berth in the Women’s Moguls Final 1 as the top 10 athletes qualify for it.

    Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan almost qualified for the Women’s Moguls Final finishing 11th with 67.47 points. Kazakhstani Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Grauar finished 12th and 18th, respectively.

    The Women’s Moguls Final 1 is scheduled for 19:30 pm Beijing time.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


