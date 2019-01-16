Kazakhstan's gasoline production increased by nearly 30% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-December 2018, the gasoline production in Kazakhstan reached 3,969.2 thousand tons, increasing by 29.8 percent year on year, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

388.3 thousand tons of kerosene (a 29.4-percent increase YOY), 2,487.5 thousand tons of liquefied propane and butane (+7.4%), 4,671.7 thousand tons of gas oil (+7.4%), and 2,929 thousand tons of fuel oil (-12.9%) were produced in the period under consideration.

Also, the country produced 2,088.1 thousand tons of ferroalloys (+7.9%), 2,547.9 thousand tons of flat-rolled steel products (-10.5%), 148.5 thousand tons of refined lead (+0.9%), 328.7 thousand tons of zinc (-0.7%), and 438.2 thousand tons of refined copper (+2.8%).