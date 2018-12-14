Kazakhstan's gasoline production up 28.9%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's gasoline production for the past January-November rose by 28.9% than in the same period of 2017, the statistics committee of the Kazakh National Economy reports.

Production of kerosene rose by 23.1% against the previous year during the period under consideration.



Volumes of ferro-alloy production rose by 8.1%, flat products decreased by 5.5%, refined lead grew by 0.8%, refined copper increased by 3.8%.