    11:35, 11 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s GDP contracts by 2.9 pct

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product has contracted by 2.9 per cent, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the government session, Dalenov said that in the first half-year of 2020 goods production has risen by 2.1 percent, while service production has declined by 6.2 per cent in Kazakhstan. According to the minister, Kazakhstan’s GDP has contracted by 2.9 per cent.

    The added that the annual inflation has equaled 7.1%.


