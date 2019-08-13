Kazakhstan’s GDP growth hit 4.2%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The GDP growth of Kazakhstan for the past seven months made 4.2%, Kazinform reports.

«The GDP grew up to 4.2% in January-July,» National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government sitting.

The year-over-year inflation rate reached 5.4%.

According to him, investment behavior outstrips GDP growth rates. Investments in agriculture increased by 61.4%, construction by 46.3%, trade by 23% and industry by 18.9%.