    10:51, 13 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s GDP growth hit 4.2%

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The GDP growth of Kazakhstan for the past seven months made 4.2%, Kazinform reports.

    «The GDP grew up to 4.2% in January-July,» National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government sitting.

    The year-over-year inflation rate reached 5.4%.

    According to him, investment behavior outstrips GDP growth rates. Investments in agriculture increased by 61.4%, construction by 46.3%, trade by 23% and industry by 18.9%.

