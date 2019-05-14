EN
    10:59, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's GDP growth made 4%

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov gave an insight into the country's economic growth rates.

    According to him, the country's GDP growth made 4% in January-April this year against 3.8% recorded in this January-March due to accelerated development in manufacturing sector, service industry, agriculture and steady construction rates.

    "Since the beginning of the year the inflation rate reached 1.8%," Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    He also added that the international reserves made USD 86 billion as of April 1. Investment performance outstrips GDP growth rates. Investments grew by 6.7%.

