Kazakhstan’s GDP growth raised in first quarter of 2021
According to Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, the real sector not including the mining industry has seen growth accelerate to 7.9%. Investments in fixed capital except for mining have risen by 34%. The annual inflation has slowed to 7%.
In his words, there has been a steady growth in most sectors of the real economy, including construction, water supply, manufacturing, electricity supply, and agriculture as well as a 9.9% rise in information and communications, improving the GDP growth rate from minus 2.9% in January-February to minus 1.6% in January-March this year.
He also noted the dynamic growth in mechanical engineering - 21.8%, including a 20.7% rise in the automotive industry.
According to the Ministry, there has been a 30.1% growth in production of building materials, a 14.2% growth in production of chemical industry, a 22.3% growth in output of plastic products, a 25.8% growth in the cloth industry, a 19.2% growth in furniture production, a 9.1% growth in pharmaceutical production, and a 7.5% growth in manufacturing.