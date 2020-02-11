Kazakhstan’s GDP rises to 3.6% in Jan 2020
In his words, the results of January 2020 demonstrated positive dynamics in macroeconomic indicators.
«In the first month of the year, GDP growth accelerated to 3.6% against 2.9% in 2019,» he said.
Fixed capital investment increased to 3.1%.
Annual inflation made 5.6%, while the target corridor was set at 4-6%. Positive dynamics is observed almost in all basic sectors, the Minister noted.
«Growth is observed in the following sectors: construction – by 12.5%, communications – 9.8%, commerce – 5.2%, industry – 4.1%, transport – 3.6% and agriculture – 2.6%,» he added.
The agenda of today's Governmental session includes the following issues:
• Results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the utilization of the national budget for January 2020;
• Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan.