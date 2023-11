ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank forecasts that Kazakhstan's GDP will make 1.1% in 2016, the Bank's report reads.

The growth of Kazakhstan’s GDP is expected to be at 1.1% in 2016. In 2017-2018, this figure will make 3.3% and 3.4% respectively.

The World Bank links GDP growth to resumption of oil production at Kashagan deposit and improvement in Russian economy.