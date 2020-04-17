EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:48, 17 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Gerasimenko up in ITTF updated rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has updated its global rankings of athletes in April, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kirill Gerasimenko is the highest ranked table tennis player from Kazakhstan. He has climbed four spots in the updated ITTF rankings and landed the 46th spot. He boasts 5,250 points.

    Unlike Gerasimenko, Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov slid four spots down to №378 in the updated ITTF rankings.

    Anastasia Lavrova of Kazakhstan also improved her standing in the female rankings moving four spots up to №166. Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva is placed 171st with 2,155 points.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!