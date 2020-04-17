Kazakhstan's Gerasimenko up in ITTF updated rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has updated its global rankings of athletes in April, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kirill Gerasimenko is the highest ranked table tennis player from Kazakhstan. He has climbed four spots in the updated ITTF rankings and landed the 46th spot. He boasts 5,250 points.

Unlike Gerasimenko, Kazakhstan’s Aidos Kenzhigulov slid four spots down to №378 in the updated ITTF rankings.

Anastasia Lavrova of Kazakhstan also improved her standing in the female rankings moving four spots up to №166. Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva is placed 171st with 2,155 points.