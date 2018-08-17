EN
    13:30, 17 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Gerassimenko starts Bulgaria Open with victory

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko turned out to be one 16 of 168 athletes who will continue competing in the men's singles at the 2018 Bulgaria Open table tennis tournament in Panagyurishte, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee's press service.

    In the first round, the Kazakh player faced the most experienced Russian athlete Kirill Skachkov, a silver medalist of the Table Tennis European Championships (in the double event).

    The match was exciting and unpredictable. However, scoring 4-3, Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan qualified for the next round.

     

    Sport
