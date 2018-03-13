EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:49, 13 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Gerlits comes in sixth in biathlon event at Paralympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Kazakh National Team Alexandr Gerlits finished sixth in the men's 12.5-kilometre standing biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learned from SPORTINFORM.

    France's Benjamin Daviet won gold, while Ihor Reptyukh of Ukraine and Mark Arendz of Canada earned silver and bronze medals, respectively.

    As for the biathlon sitting competition, our compatriot Sergey Ussoltsev finished 11th.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Alexandr Gerlits made history in PyeongChang as the best male para skier from Kazakhstan. Only one Kazakhstani para skier Lyubov Vorobyeva managed to clinch silver at the Winter Paralympic Games in Lillehammer back in 1994.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!