Kazakhstan's giants to submit an IPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Our first major step will be the public offering of shares of our largest national companies at the AIFC Stock Exchange," Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said today in Astana.

The giants of the national economy such as Air Astana, Kazatomprom, Kazakhtelecom are going to submit an IPO.



According to the Premier, by the end of 2020, shares of other major companies of our country - Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunaiGaz, Samruk-Energo, KazPost, Tau-Ken Samruk, and Kazakh Air are also going to submit an IPO.



This is a unique opportunity for business and investors.



"Just yesterday, Astana hosted the annual Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, involving 500 prominent businessmen and investors from 40 countries," he went on addressing the Astana Finance Days.



"Direct dialogue of investors with the Government, communication with partners showed a high investment interest in the country. On the margins of the Roundtable, about 30 different commercial documents were signed for a total amount of 4.8 billion US dollars.



"We value this investor's confidence! The Government of Kazakhstan invites everyone to become participants of the AIFC! Kazakhstan confirms its global openness and readiness for dialogue with you," Sagintayev said in a conclusion.