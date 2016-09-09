ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's gold and currency reserves make $95.6bln, according to Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev.

“The gold and currency reserves of Kazakhstan in August 2016 comprised $30.8bln that is 10% or $2.8bln higher than in January. Currency assets of the National Fund rose to $64.9bln and their level remains stable. The country’s total amount of reserves makes $95.6bln,” Akishev said at the Government’s extended meeting in Astana today.