Kazakhstan's gold, currency reserves decrease

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's gold and currency reserves, including gross reserves of the National Bank and the National Fund's assets, decreased from $91.26 billion to $90.78 billion in 2016, according to Kazakh National Bank's data.

The National Fund's assets decreased by 3.74 percent - to almost $61.02 billion in 2016.



Gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by 6.77 percent - to $29.76 billion in the reporting period, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.



Net international reserves of the National Bank increased by 8.34 percent - to $29.23 billion in 2016.



The assets in currency decreased by 0.76 percent - to almost $20.14 billion.



The National Bank's assets in gold increased by 26.93 percent to almost $9.62 billion as of the end of 2016.