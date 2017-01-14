EN
    13:19, 14 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's gold, currency reserves decrease

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's gold and currency reserves, including gross reserves of the National Bank and the National Fund's assets, decreased from $91.26 billion to $90.78 billion in 2016, according to Kazakh National Bank's data.

    The National Fund's assets decreased by 3.74 percent - to almost $61.02 billion in 2016.

    Gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by 6.77 percent - to $29.76 billion in the reporting period, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.

    Net international reserves of the National Bank increased by 8.34 percent - to $29.23 billion in 2016.

    The assets in currency decreased by 0.76 percent - to almost $20.14 billion.

    The National Bank's assets in gold increased by 26.93 percent to almost $9.62 billion as of the end of 2016.

