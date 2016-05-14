EN
    14:15, 14 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s gold, currency reserves increase

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's gold and currency reserves including gross reserves of the National Bank and the National Fund's assets increased up to $94.98 billion in January-April 2016, as compared to $91.38 billion at the beginning of the year, said the message issued by the Kazakh National Bank.

    Kazakhstan's international reserves increased by $2.27 billion in April.

    National Fund's assets increased by 3.05 percent - up to $64.45 billion since the beginning of 2016.

    Gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by 5.9 percent - up to $29.53 billion in the reporting period.

    Net international reserves increased by 6.2 percent - up to $28.64 billion since the beginning of 2016.

    Assets in currency decreased by 1.27 percent - up to $20.04 billion.

    Assets in gold increased by 25.3 percent - up to $9.49 billion.

    Source: Trend

