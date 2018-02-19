EN
    19:59, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s gold output up in Jan 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January 2018, Kazakhstan's production of raw gold and semi-processed gold, or in powder form, increased by 8.7% year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to 5,978 kg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, in the reporting period, the production of raw silver and semi-processed silver, or in powder form, equalled 59,644 kg or 12.2% less than a year ago.

    It is to be recalled that in 2017, Kazakhstan produced 85,029 kg of raw gold, 13.8% more than in 2016. As to raw silver production, it decreased by 10.8% and amounted to 1,058,605 kg.

     

